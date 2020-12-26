Cancer research charity needs cancer survivors from Laois who work in the food industry to get involved with new project

Breakthrough Cancer Research, Ireland’s leading cancer research charity, is embarking on a new awareness campaign next year.

The charity is looking for Laois based cancer survivors working in any capacity in the food and hospitality industry, to get involved with the initiative which it says will help raise awareness of the importance of cancer research.

They could be a producer, a jam-maker, a chef, a waiter, a baker, a food supplier, a cheese maker or food packaging and distribution staff.

"If you or anyone you know working in the food or hospitality industry has survived cancer, Breakthrough wants to hear from you," it says.

The charity says the initiative will be a follow up to the multi-award-winning Shop That Nearly Wasn’t – the world’s first shop 100% stocked and staffed by cancer survivors.

Featuring craft and art producers, creatives and entrepreneurs the pop-up shop opened in Dublin’s Temple Bar on World Cancer Day 2020 and continues to operate online at https://shopthatnearlywasnt. ie/.

Anyone interested should contact survivor@breakcancer.ie or telephone 021 4226655.