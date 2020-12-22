Woman driver had 'narrow escape' with lorry on bad Laois bend

A dangerous bend on a rural Laois road where roadmarkings have worn off, was cause for a narrow escape for a woman driver according to a local councillor.

Cllr Ollie Clooney is calling for extra safety measures on the bend in Ballacolla, at Coolderry. He explained the near crash, at the December 2020 meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District.

“The markings are completely worn off. Big lorries are going around that dangerous bend and leave little room for a car. One woman had a narrow escape, it scraped the side of her car,” he said.

“If you’re going around at too high a speed it is very hard to keep to your own side,” he said.

His motion asked Laois County Council to replace the markings and erect ‘dangerous bend’ warning signs.

It was seconded by Cllr John King who says T-junctions in the area have no stop signs.

“We have a lot of T-junctions where there are no signs of any kind on them,” he added.

District engineer Edmond Kenny has agreed to do a review of signage and road markings on the approach to the bend, and said they will be improved where found to be inadequate.