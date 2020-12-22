Request to extend sewerage system in Rathdowney, Laois

A group of 17 households on the edge of Rathdowney in Laois are asking to be connected to the public sewerage system.

The residents have formed a group says local Cllr John King.

He has tabled a motion on their behalf to ask the council to apply for funding to extend the sewerage line.

The homes are on the Johnstown Glebe road to Errill he said, at the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District.

“There was great work done around 2016 for Durrow, Mountrath and Rathdowney and this was promised at the time.

“They are all on septic tanks. I’m anxious that the council make an application to Irish Water. They’re all willing to pay a fee,” he said.

The cost would be significant to connect the homes, the council’s water services said in their reply.

“This is a significant project involving a wastewater pumping station, gravity and rising mains and will require substantial funding. We will refer to Irish Water for their consideration and response,” area engineer Tom O’Carroll said.

Director of Services Donal Brennan suggested that the group contact Irish Water for advice.

“My understanding is that the group sewerage scheme option still exists which gives funding for two thirds of the cost,” he said.