More than €2 million for a new surface on busy Portlaoise road

Laois County Council is getting €2.3 million for work on the N80 in Portlaoise.

The funding was revealed and welcomed by Charlie Flanagan TD.

Director of Services Simon Walton confirmed that it is in the 2021 national road allocations from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

“Amongst them is an allocation for the N80 Stradbally Road, Portlaoise which, taken in conjunction with the allocation provided for the same project in 2020, amounts to €2.3million in total.

“The N80 Stradbally Road project itself is a road surface/road substructure replacement project. The contract has been awarded for the completion of the required works which will commence Q1 2021 to be completed in Q2 2021.

"The works extend from the N80 junction with JFL Avenue to Ballymacken and arise from TII’s ongoing, annual, structural surveys on the National Road Network,” said Mr Walton.