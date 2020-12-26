Laois bathing spot needs signage and flood drainage

A popular local Slieve Bloom bathing spot needs the council to do work on flooding and signage, a councillor says.

The Catholes needs a ‘cul de sac’ sign while a landowner’s land is being flooded by a blocked drain, says Cllr Seamus McDonald.

He tabled two motions on the matter to the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District.

On the flooding, Cllr McDonald said a woman farmer is in fear of being flooded, among several residents. He said the issue is at John Dunne’s land.

“Also at Thompsons. A lady is farming on her own and is fearful she will be flooded out,” he said.

Laois County Council has agreed to erect signage in the coming weeks, and a site meeting is to take place regarding the drainage issue.