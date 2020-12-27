Action against dumping wanted at Laois scenic mountain area

More No Dumping signs have been requested for a scenic location at the Slieve Bloom mountains where illegal dumping is a long term problem.

Cllr Seamus McDonald has requested Laois County Council to put up signs, at Lacken, Rosenallis.

“This is a scenic area right beside the festival field. A lot of illegal dumping takes place there. It is not a nice sight,” he said.

He tabled a motion to the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District. It was seconded by Cllr Paddy Bracken.

The council’s waste enforcement staff will now survey the area to find the exact locations subject to illegal dumping.

The Environment staff with then erect No Dumping signs, if they consider this to be needed and the signs would be effective.