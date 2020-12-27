'No need to feel isolated over Christmas' -Laois council CEO

A new campaign to support the mental health of Laois people over Christmas has been launched.

Funding of €67,225 has been provided to Laois to run the new national Keep Well campaign, via Healthy Ireland.

Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland announced the campaign at the November council meeting.

“There is no need for people to feel isolated over the Christmas period because those avenues of assistance are there,” he said.

He said that the Community Forum reconvened on November 20 when members were updated of the new campaign.

“At the heart of the campaign is helping people - individuals and communities - to keep up their resilience and wellbeing through an especially challenging winter and through to spring.

People will be encouraged to plan some ‘self-care’ every day or week to get them through the winter and will be supported with information and resources to help them to do so.

The campaign is focused on five themes; keeping active, keeping in contact, switching off, eating well, and minding your mood.

Meanwhile the Covid community helpline is still open six days a week to support the most vulnerable in the community. During work hours the calls are diverted to Laois County Council’s community section. On Saturdays library staff will operate the helpline, between 10am and 1pm, and then 2pm to 4pm.

By November 18, the helpline had received 707 calls since it begun on March 31. This went from a height of 332 in April to a low of 5 in September, back to 17 in November. The number is 1800 832 010.