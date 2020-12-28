Roses and daffodils blooming in Laois for Christmas

Be it taken as a sign of hope, or of climate change, but flowers are blooming both late and early in Laois this Christmas.

Two Leinster Express readers have sent us photos of the rare blossoms in their own gardens.

Eileen Kennedy sent us the photograph of beautiful roses blooming in her garden on Christmas Day, 2020.

"Alls bright" says Eileen who lives on the Swan Road in Timahoe.

Meanwhile Bridget Carpenter from Wolfhill in Laois sent in her photo of a daffodil already in bloom during Christmas week.

Bridget took the photo of the daffodil which is blooming in the grounds of the Catholic church in Castlecomer.