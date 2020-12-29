Catholic Bishop of many Laois parishes takes key job in Irish Church in Dublin

The Bishop of Ossory Dermot Farell has thanked people of parishes in Laois and other counties following his elevation as as the new Archbishop of Dublin.

Archbishop-elect Farrell replaces the Most Reverend Archbishop Diarmuid Martin whose request for retirement wasaccepted by Pope Francis, and becomes effective from today, the day of the appointment of his successor.

The date for taking over the pastoral governance of the Archdiocese of Dublin will be announced at a later time and, during the interregnum until the installation of the new Archbishop, Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Martin by Decree as Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Dublin with all the rights, faculties and duties of a diocesan bishop. Bishop Farrell becomes Archbishop-elect of Dublin and continues in the capacity of the Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory.

Archbishop elect Farrell, who had been in Ossory since 2018 spoke following his appoinment.

"It is with a humble heart that I accepted Pope Francis’s invitation to serve the people and clergy of the Diocese of Dublin as bishop. I am glad to accept the call to serve in Dublin, to be a pastor in this place, and in this community of faith.

"For the last three years I have been Bishop of Ossory where I have been very happy and fulfilled. As you will understand, I have a certain sadness in leaving Ossory, its priests and its people. However, I come in hope, and I am confident that I will also be happy in Dublin," he said in a statement.

The Westmeath native takes over from a Archbishop Martin who has been outspoken about the need for change in the church.

Archbishop elect Farrell also spoke of this.

"I am particularly grateful to Archbishop Diarmuid Martin for his warm welcome and encouragement. I am sure that I will be calling on his wisdom and experience in the months ahead. Archbishop Martin accepted the leadership of the Diocese at a challenging time in 2003. Since then, he has provided forceful and unambiguous leadership, especially in safeguarding children where he took courageous positions. Constant vigilance is needed as complacency is the greatest enemy. A Church which is safe for all who are vulnerable, be they young or not so young, can only exist where there is a commitment to truth, genuine transparency and enduring care for the victims. The Church in Ireland has become a humbler Church, a Church more capable of listening — more like Christ who is last of all and servant of all, and who calls us to follow him (Mark 9:35).

"This work is never ending. There are many neglected voices we need to hear, particularly the voices of women, the voices of those on the margins, and of those invisible in the busyness of day-to-day life. If we fail to hear these other voices we are all diminished, and the Body of Christ in which we are carried, nurtured, and nourished is less than God wants it to be. Discerning the Body (1 Cor 11:29) is not without cost. Today is the Memorial of Thomas à Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury, martyred in his Cathedral in 1170, and on whose lips T S Eliot put the prophetic words, “to do the right deed for the wrong reason … that is the greatest treason.” Service demands discernment. Motivation is pivotal, as Pope Francis points out in Fratelli Tutti, when he asks, ‘Why I am doing this?’, ‘What is my real aim?’ (§197).

Like Thomas à Becket, saints are women and men who embody Christ in their words and actions. Saints are people who live Christ. We remember Saint Kevin, Saint Laurence O’Toole, the Patron of our Diocese, Catherine McAuley, Matt Talbot, John Sullivan and Margaret Alyward who were “the gospel clothed, as it were, in a body” (A Butler). In the end, the measure of our faith is how we act towards the weakest and poorest all around us," he said.

Dermot Farrell was born in 1954, the eldest of seven children of the late Dermot and Carmel Farrell, in Garthy, Castletown-Geoghegan, Co Westmeath, in the Diocese of the Meath.

After his primary education in Castletown-Geoghegan and Streamstown, he attended Saint Finian’s College, Mullingar. In September 1972 he began his studies for the priesthood at Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1976, as part of his philosophical studies. During his theological studies he was awarded a Bachelor in Divinity Degree in 1979 and a licence is Theology in 1981, both by the Pontifical University, Maynooth.

He was ordained to the priesthood in Saint Michael’s Church, Castletown-Geoghegan on 7 June 1980.

Upon the completion of his studies he was appointed as Curate in the Cathedral Parish of Christ the King, Mullingar. In 1985 he began doctoral studies in the Gregorian University and, in 1988, was awarded a Doctoral Degree in Theology , for a dissertation entitled: The Dogmatic Foundations of Bernard Häring’s Thought on Christian Morality as a Sacramental Way of Life.

His final year in Rome also saw him serving as a Director of Formation in the Pontifical Irish College.

Following his return from Rome he was appointed Curate in Tullamore Parish and in 1989-90 he began lecturing in Moral Theology at Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth. In 1990 the Maynooth College Trustees appointed him Executive Assistant to the President of College and to membership of the Faculty of Theology, holding the post of Director of the one-year Religious Studies Programme. In 1993 he was appointed Vice-President of Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, and in 1996 was appointed President of the College, a position he held until his retirement in 2007.

In 1997 he was named as an Honorary Prelate of his Holiness. From September 2007 until 2018 he served as Parish Priest of Dunboyne and Kilbride Parish, Co Meath, and was appointed Vicar General of the Diocese of Meath in 2009.

Bishop Farrell has extensive administrative experience: he has served on various boards and committees, among them, the Board of Allianz plc; the Governing Body of the National University of Ireland, Maynooth; the Theological Department Irish Inter-Church Committee, and as National Director of the Permanent Diaconate, and he is currently Chairman of Veritas Communications.

His appointment as Bishop of Ossory by Pope Francis was announced on 3 January 2018, and he was ordained bishop in Saint Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny, on 11 March 2018.

He was elected Finance Secretary of the Irish Bishops’ Conference in March 2019.