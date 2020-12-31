Slieve Bloom Mountains no-fly zone over Laois and Offaly ordered in January for a military reason

Parts of the Slieve Bloom Mountains will be become a no fly zone for a time in January.

Details have been published by the Irish Aviation Authority of a Temporary Restricted Area in a section of the Slieve Bloom Mountains, from Monday January 11, 2021 to Friday January 15, 2021.

The restriction applies to all aircraft including drones and other unmanned aircraft systems.

The Temporary Restricted Area is being issued as there will be a Military Drone Training Exercise taking place in the mountains between these dates.

The Temporary Restricted Area is to ensure the safety of aircraft participating in the exercises and of other air traffic operating in the area of Clonaslee and Slieve Bloom Mountains.

Subject to any decision of the Flight Operations Department of the Irish Aviation Authority to the contrary, the Airspace within the TRA is restricted to use by aircraft authorised by the Event Organiser (Permanent Defence Forces)

State aircraft and aircraft of the Irish Coastguard Service and the National Ambulance Service/ICRR employed on an operational mission shall be exempt from the restriction.