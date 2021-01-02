One of Ireland's first babies of 2021 delivered at Portlaoise hospital

Conor Ganly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Portlaoise hospital

Baby girl Lily Bernadette Snell with mum Maggie at Portlaoise hospital

One of the first babies born in Ireland in 2021 was delivered at Portlaoise hospital.

Baby girl Lily Bernadette Snell came into the world at the Laois hospital's maternity unit four minutes past midnight on January 1 to the delight of Maggie Keatley and partner Frank Snell from Kildare.

Staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and the Dublin Midland Regional Hospital Group congratulated and extended best wishes to Maggie and Frank.