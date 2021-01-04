Big insulation upgrade for council houses in Portlaoise, Rathdowney and Arles

Laois County Council has begun the process of giving a major overhaul to social housing in Portlaoise, Rathdowney and Arles that will make them more comfortable and cheaper to live in.

The local authority has invited companies to bid for the contract to carry out energy retrofit and upgrade works to 62 tenanted council homes under the Midland Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme.

Apart from necessary construction work, the contract involves installing heat pumps, windows, doors and related items as well as thermal insulation.

External walls will be insulated, radiators, floors, doors and windows upgraded with air tightness measures also on the cards. Heating pipes will be upgraded while time and temperature zone controls will be installed.

The contract extends to Quigley Park in Rathdowney, Arles, Mountain View and part of Cloonrooske, Knockmay in Portlaoise.

Companies must register their interest by February 25.