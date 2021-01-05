No charge to dump Laois Christmas trees for recycling

It is time to take down the tree and there will again be no charge for dumping it at the only landfill in Laois.

Laois County Council is offering to accept real Christmas trees at Kyletalesha, on the N80 Portlaoise to Mountmellick road.

They remind the public that the offer only refers to real trees, with all the lights and ornaments removed.

The service is free for the month of January and the landfill is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3.30pm and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm. Closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

