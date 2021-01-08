Funding of over €300,000 announced for Laois towns and villages

Funding to the order of €383,375 has been allocated for improvements to towns and villages across Laois under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme, according to Laois/Offaly TD, Charlie Flanagan.

Under this funding stream, the following projects have been successful;

Rathdowney: The development of community café and remote working and training facility and development of space to facilitate a Farmers & Artisan Market - €79,303

Stradbally: The conservation of a bridge at the centre of the village, public realm improvements and soft landscaping to enhance biodiversity -€99,514

Timahoe: Conservation & upgrading works to the heritage centre and preparation and installation of heritage interpretation material - €100,000

Vicarstown, Emo, Killeshin, Donaghmore and Camross: The Provision of ICT equipment, furniture and screening to 5 Broadband Connection Point Locations in County Laois - €45,000

Durrow: Furnishing and equipping of rooms in eLearning Hub - €59,558.

Speaking this morning, Deputy Flanagan stated: “This funding is extremely welcome news for rural Laois. I congratulate the community leaders and volunteers involved in these projects and expect more approvals later in the year. These initiatives represent excellent value for money and will ensure smaller towns and villages across the county are more attractive and sustainable places in which to live.

