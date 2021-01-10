Laois Africa support group to light candles for George Nkencho

The Laois Africa Support Group which works to unite and integrate African and Laois people in the community, is holding a candle vigil this weekend for a young man killed by a Garda in Dublin last week.

George Nkencho was shot at his home, following an alleged crime of threatening shop workers with a knife. Gardaí and the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission are investigating the shooting. The incident resulted in public protests.

LSAG is asking people to mourn George by lighting a candle this Sunday, January 10 at 6pm.

"In light of the recent and unfortunate loss of George Nchenko, we at LASG (Laois Africa Support Group) are encouraging you all to please light a candle on Sunday (10/01/2020) from 6pm to 7pm, we would like you to take a picture of your candlelight and share on your various social media pages. We will also like for you to share your candlelight pictures with us on our Facebook page and all of our other social media pages (Laois Africa Support Group).

They ask for everyone to show love and unity.

"We never wish for a young life to be cut short in the prime of his life and for this we’re deeply hurt, we are even more saddened that such an incident has occurred within our community. Nevertheless, we must continue to encourage everyone to please act in love and oneness, no matter your background or skin colour, we are all one and we belong to one race, the human race. We must continue to promote peace within our community and we must not allow divisive rhetorics and acts to take root.

"Now is the time for healing and reflection, we must allow ourselves to grieve for George in a way and manner that is respectful to his memory. Our thoughts and prayers are forever with his family. May George’s soul (REST IN PEACE) Amen."