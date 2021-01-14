Report on 'atrocities' in Mother and Baby homes must be followed up with actions insists Laois councillor

The State and Catholic Church both need to follow up with actions on the publication of the landmark report on the 'attrocities' Mother and Baby homes, according to a Laois county councillor.

Cllr Thomasina Connell welcomed the publication of what she said was the long-overdue report on the Mother and Baby Homes in Ireland.

The report notes that 9,000 children died in the Mother and Baby Homes between 1922 and 1998. It notes that more than 8% or 500, of the women who went through Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea, were from Laois.

Cllr Connell said this very high rate of infant mortality ‘is probably the most disquieting feature of these institutions’ the report found.

"Events surrounding the atrocities that occurred in Ireland’s Mother and Baby Homes have been kept in the dark for too long. This represents a stage in this process where the long overdue truths regarding these inexplicable events have been laid bare.

"While I welcome the State Apology to survivors to be given by of An Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Dáil, I also firmly believe that the Catholic Church have a part to play in this and I would call on them to issue an unequivocal apology of their own, accounting for the cruelties which were committed within the walls of their institutions," said the Fine Gael representative.

She said it is vitally important that the Government is not found wanting following the publishing report.

"A survivor-centred approach must be to the fore of the Government’s next steps in healing the hurt that has been caused for almost a century now and I am keen to review the proposed suite of measures," said the Portlaoise Municipal District councillor.