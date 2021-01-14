Nearly €50 million in payments to Laois farmers confirmed in the county by county breakdown

Nearly €50 million was paid to farmers in Laois while €1.73 billion to farmers around Ireland between September to December in 2020 according to the Department of Agriculture.

The Department said that from mid-September direct payments under 2020 Schemes commenced and from that date to end of the year, under a range of schemes operated by this Department.

Cork, Mayo and Galway are the top three counties for totals received. NATIONAL TABLES AT END OF STORY.

A total of €47,463,510.64 went to farmers in Laois. It was welcomed by Laois Offaly based Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Senator Pipa Hackett.

"As well as the main schemes, the Department also supported European Innovation Partnerships and projects protecting Hen Harrier and the Freshwater Pearl Mussel. I’m delighted to see investment in both traditional farm supports and environmental protection projects," said the Green Party super junior minister.

The breakdown for Laois is as follows:

Basic Payment Scheme: €34,650,200.44

Areas of Natural Constraints: €3,747,467.48

GLAS is the agri-environment scheme €2,644,558.21

Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme €698,743.03

Seep & Welfare: €157,939.94

Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme-Suckler scheme: €1,290,935

Beef Finisher Payment: €2,734,900.00

Beef Data and Genomics Programme: €1201297.37

Protein Aid: €81,578.15

Organics: €255,891.02

Total: €47,463,510.64