Laois women running a Covid-19 safe stop and drop for local charities

The women of the Castletown ICA guild in Laois are running a stop and drop for local charities in Laois this weekend.

"It’s that time of year again," says the group.

"We are all trying to be good and have a fresh start to the year (as much as possible) so if your want to clear out all the unopened boxes of sweets or biscuits we are collecting them for local charities, such as Cuisle Cancer Support Centre local hospitals and nursing homes," they say.

The guild will have a drop off station at the ICA in Castletown on Saturday, January 16at 2 pm.

"All covid19 restrictions will be adhered to. It’s simply a stop and drop. We appreciate your continued support as we do our bit to support all the people who are helping the most sick and vulnerable in our community," said the appeal.