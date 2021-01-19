'Sad' staff shortage in Laois for roadworks and other outdoor projects says councillor

It is said that Laois Council Council does not employ more staff to work on the roads and complete other outdoor tasks around the county.

Cllr Ben Brennan praised the quality of the work carried out by existing staff and suggested more could be done.

“It is a sad thing that we are not taking on more outdoor staff. The amount of work they are doing is unreal. What they could do could be twice as much,” he said.

He complained that a lot of work is subcontracted adding that the standard of workmanship by council staff stand up to the standards of private firms.

He complimented Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, on the works at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting in December.