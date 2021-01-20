No let up as Covid-19 admissions to Portlaoise hospital rise again #STAYHOME

There is little or no let up for pandemic Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital who were treating more patients by the middle of this week with Covid-19 as the virus continues to pile huge pressure on doctors, nurses and other hospital staff.

With the HSE warning of more deaths and hospitalisations, the number of people Covid-19 at the Laois hospital has risen again to 25 after falling to 20 earlier in the week, according to the latest figures.

Frontline staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise saw Covid-19 admissions rise by three in the 24 hours from 8 pm on Tuesday, January 19 according to the latest HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

The report, which was published on Wednesday, shows that there were four people critically ill with the virus at the Laois hospital's ICU department - this is down from five going into the previous weekend. There was no suspected case in the hospital according to the report.

There is no improvement in bed capacity. There was just one general bed and but no ICU bed at the hospital on Tuesday evening. The INMO said there were three people on trollies waiting for beds on Wednesday morning.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and the capital. All continue to be stretched by the unprecedented the third wave which has claimed more than 300 lives since January around Ireland.

The latest report shows that there continue to be 52 confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. However, nine new Covid-19 admissions were made on Tuesday. The Offaly hospital had two suspect cases of the virus but staff were treating five critically ill patients who had tested positive.

The bed situation has improved slightly. It had five available general care beds but continues to have no ICU beds going into the Wednesday. It had no spare bed capacity through last weekend.

The INMO said there were ten patients waiting for beds on Wednesday morning, January 20

Naas General Hospital had 21 confirmed cases but 11 suspected cases on Tuesday night. The Kildare hospital had 9 general care beds but no ICU bed available. It had three critically ill patients in ICU. Three trollies were deployed in Naas on Wednesday morning.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 107 confirmed and three suspected cases at Tallaght on Tuesday night. The west Dublin hospital had four general beds and four ICU beds available. Eleven confirmed Covid patients were critically ill in ICU. There were six patients on trollies.

St James's had 98 confirmed and 58 suspected cases by 8 pm January 19. It had 26 general beds but just one ICU bed available going into the middle of the week. There were 24 confirmed and one suspected Covid patients in its ICU. It had six patients on trollies.

Nationally, there were 1,897 people in hospital on Tuesday night with Covid-19 which is down from just over 2,000 patients on Monday morning. However, there were 160 suspected in hospitals with 98 admitted in the previous 24 hours.

The figures also show that 210 people were in ICU departments (206 confirmed, 4 suspected). Of these, 122 were ventilated (120 confirmed, 2 suspected). Four people died in ICU on Tuesday.