Terraced housing planned in two blocks for a vacant sites in Portlaoise estate

A Kildare-based developer wants to build two blocks of new homes on undeveloped land in a big Portlaoise housing estate.

Twomilehouse Construction Ltd have put Laois County Council on notice of the intention to apply for permission for

development sites at Lake Crescent, Kilminchy.

The company says the development will consist of two blocks, each containing, four two-bedroom, two-storey, terraced houses.

There will be communal parking outside both blocks and common entrances into both blocks.

The plans will be lodged shortly with Laois County Council for public inspection and submissions.