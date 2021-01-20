Apartment block with 'communal office' planned for Laois town

Plans are set to be lodged with Laois County Council for an apartment block in Graiguecullen on the Laois Carlow border.

Eileen Brennan has notified the council of the intention to apply for permission to build a residential building containing 19 apartments.

The development involves the demolition of existing dwelling and construction of nine one-bedroom units and 10 two-bed units.

There are also plans for a 'communal office' area in the application for the development at Rivendell, Graiguecullen.

The application will shortly be published by Laois County Council for observation and submissions.