Retention application in Laois estate abandoned after Celtic Tiger crash

A building firm is set to apply for permission to keep two houses built in a Laois housing estate which was abandoned and became a so-called 'ghost estate' after the Celtic Tiger property collapse.

Redbarn Construction Ltd has notified Laois County Council of its intention to apply for permission to retain of two semi-detached two-storey dwelling houses and all associated site works, at Glenall, Borris-In-Ossory.

Several houses and much of the infrastructure in the estate was left abandoned after the original builder walked away from the estate when the property market collapsed in 2007/2008.

The application will soon be published by Laois County Council for observation and submissions by the public.