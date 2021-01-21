Laois County Council appeals to public to keep Bring Banks clean and tidy

The Glass Bottle Bank intake rose by 40% in 2020 in County Laois.

This level of demand on the bring bank network is unprecedented as glass bottle bank intake rose by 40% in 2020.

Interestingly peak times coincided with lockdown periods. Laois County Council are appealing to the public to keep these facilities clean and tidy for other users.

Laois County Council received over 70 complaints from the public in relation to the condition of bring banks after other users in 2020.

If you cannot fit your glass or cans into a bring bank, please take them home with you and return another day when there is capacity or take them to another bring bank with capacity remaining.

The practice of leaving boxes and bags of bottles behind or stuffing empty bags and boxes between bottle banks is considered littering and those prosecuted are subject to an on the spot litter fine of €150 or up to €3,000 if taken to court.

It is particularly discouraged now when staff and collection contractors are to avoid handling objects that may spread the virus.

It is also estimated that 1 to 2% of bottle bank contents are inappropriate rubbish, which last year would have amounted to 15 to 30 tonnes in County Laois alone.

Some of these items such as broken delph is particularly detrimental to glass recycling as this is material which does not melt in the furnaces and causes weaknesses in the new glass. Broken cups and plates and crockery should go into the general waste bin.

Here are some other guidelines on using bring banks:

Do's and Don'ts when using a Bring Bank!

Do: Separate the different colours into the correct bins - blue glass bottles or jars may be placed in the green glass bank. The glass collection trucks have separate compartments for each colour.

Do: Wash glass containers that have any liquid and/or food residue.

Do: Remove lids if possible. Steel (jam jar) lids should be washed and recycled as part of the household dry recyclable collection or at a Civic Amenity Site. Wine corks can be composted (not plastic ones!)

Do Not: Dispose of crockery or drinking glasses in general waste please as they contaminate the glass recycling process leaving the whole truck load of glass unsuitable for recycling.

Do Not: Dispose of steel food containers (dog food tins, bean tins etc) as they are made up from different materials to those contained in aluminium drinks cans. Steel tins can be recycle as part of household dry recyclable collection or at a Civic Amenity Site

Do Not: Remove labels -there is no need.

Bring banks are a community resource. Do not disappoint others in your community by abusing the Bottle banks. Please bring your bags and boxes home with you to reuse another day. Littering at bring banks is subject to an on the spot fine or €3,000 on Conviction.