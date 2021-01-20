Let's turn Laois and Ireland Yellow on Daffodil day urge the Irish Cancer Society

The Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day wants the people of Laois to turn the county yellow this Daffodil Day to raise awareness of the importance of funding due to the likely cancellation of the national street collection due to Covid-19.

Daffodil Day takes place on Friday, March 2021 but the Society is expecting this year to be different.

"Ordinarily, it is a day for us all to join together in a show of support for people locally who are affected by cancer. In a Covid free world, a team of local and corporate volunteers would once again take to the streets to raise crucial funds to help alleviate some of the struggles cancer patients are facing. However, with restrictions in place, this may not be possible in 2021 and we need your help.

"In 2021, with your assistance, we want to turn Ireland yellow for Daffodil Day. Daffodil Day is the most popular charity event in Ireland and is a chance for everyone to make a real difference to the lives of everyone affected by cancer in Ireland.

"Would you consider lighting up iconic landmarks or buildings in your towns and county? Your action will heighten awareness of our Daffodil Day Campaign and will draw attention to the fact that cancer has not gone away. Cancer patients all over Ireland now more than ever need our support.

"This Daffodil Day you can help ensure no one in our community has to face cancer alone. Get involved now by lighting up your building, your village, your town, your city

"Together, let us turn Ireland yellow and demonstrate that we won’t give up until cancer does," says the society.

Daffodil Day is supported by Boots Ireland.