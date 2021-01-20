Laois GPs can send patients to private hospitals for x-rays and range of other tests under a new deal

Family doctors in Laois and other counties will soon be able to bypass local hospitals and refer patients for x-rays, MRI and CT scans and other diagnostics to private providers, under a deal announced by the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

Under deal the HSE is to make available to GPs increased direct access to diagnostic services from this week. A statement said that the initiative would give GPs across the country the ability to access an additional 94,000 diagnostic procedures, such as X-Rays, CT scans, MRIs, and DEXA*.

The Department of Health said the measure is intended to reduce waiting times, waiting lists, and to reduce pressure on the hard-pressed hospital system.

Under the initiative, the HSE will make available over 94,000 diagnostic procedures in private providers/hospitals. The Department says contracts to provide these services were awarded to private services providers/hospitals including Affidea, Alliance, Global Diagnostics, Bons Secours Tralee, and UPMC Whitfield.

The services provided under this initiative will be available nation-wide and through the full year 2021. A decision on the extension into future years will be taken later in 2021. The cost of the initiative in 2021 is expected to be just under €13 million.

In addition, the HSE plans to roll-out to GPs access to BNP testing, spirometry, and echocardiography services. These services are intended to support the delivery of the Chronic Disease Management Programme which has been established under the 2019 GP Agreement.

The Chronic Disease Management Programme will deliver GP care to an estimated 431,000 patients when fully rolled out, allowing them two annual consultations with the GP practice nurse and two consultations with their GP to facilitate management of four conditions (Type 2 Diabetes, asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), and cardiovascular disease).

The Department of Health said it is anticipated that the Chronic Disease Management Programme will improve patient care and reduce pressure on hospital services by reducing the need for patient attendance.

The Minister for Health welcomed the new deal.

“This new development will have a significant impact on the diagnosis and treatment of patients. It will allow faster access to necessary diagnostic procedures, leading to more timely treatment and improved patient experience,” said Mr Donnelly.