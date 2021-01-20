New school prefabs at Laois school for special needs education

A Laois school is applying for planning permission to build temporary prefab buildings for special needs and main stree education.

The Board of Management of Our Lady’s Meadow Primary School is applying to Laois County Council for planning permission at the school in Durrow.

Permission is sought to construct a single storey temporary prefabricated accommodation unit for special education

needs consisting of one classroom, multi-sensory room, user-assisted toilet and related infrastructure.

The school also wants to erect a second single-storey temporary prefabricated unit for a single classroom with ancillary toilets.

Our Lady’s Meadow Primary School is a Catholic School under the Patronage of the Catholic Bishop of Ossory Diocese. The mixed school has about 180 pupils enroled.