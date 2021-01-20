Gardaí seize car from a brazen learner driver in Laois who shouldn't have been behind the wheel

Gardaí found a motorist in Laois to be in breach of several rules when they were on patrol in the county Wednesday.

Gardaí say they Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol near Borris-in-Ossory stopped a vehicle driven by an unaccompanied learner driver.

The individual is alleged to have produced an expired driving licence.

Gardaí say the Skoda car had no L plates, no insurance was not taxed had no NCT.

The vehicle was subsequently seized on January 20.



