Gardaí seize car from a brazen learner driver in Laois who shouldn't have been behind the wheel
Car seized near Borris-in-Ossory
Gardaí found a motorist in Laois to be in breach of several rules when they were on patrol in the county Wednesday.
Gardaí say they Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol near Borris-in-Ossory stopped a vehicle driven by an unaccompanied learner driver.
The individual is alleged to have produced an expired driving licence.
Gardaí say the Skoda car had no L plates, no insurance was not taxed had no NCT.
The vehicle was subsequently seized on January 20.
