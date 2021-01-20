LATEST Nearly a quarter of Laois nursing home residents die in Covid-19 outbreak as more deaths are confirmed

Covid-19 has claimed four more lives due to a tragic outbreak at a nursing home in Laois which has raged in the facility since the third wave swept Ireland after Christmas.

Despite the best efforts of staff and HSE teams, the latest victims lost their lives at the Droimnín Nursing Home in Stradbally since the weekend

Mr Gearóid Brennan is Chief Executive of the Brookhaven Healthcare Group that runs the home. He confirmed that while two of the deceased were already receiving palliative care for other conditions, they had contracted Covid-19.

He confirmed that 15 patients have now died in the outbreak which claimed its first victim on January 4. Most of those who died were Laois natives.

The latest deaths mean that nearly a quarter of 65 residents who lived at the home at Christmas day have since passed away. The virus was detected in the home at the end of December.

Mr Brennan confirmed on Monday, January 18 that, while a small number of people were ill, the vast majority of residents were post-Covid and showing no symptoms.

A total of 36 of the 75 staff had tested positive but most are back at work or are returning to their jobs after suffering either no or mild symptoms.

Mr Brennan did not comment on the latest deaths but expressed his deepest sympathy to the families of the eleven residents who had died up to Saturday.

"This has been a devastating time for them," he said.

He also praised staff and thanked the HSE and the people of Stradbally and Laois for their support.

Vaccinations have begun at nursing homes in Laois.