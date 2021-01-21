Water roadworks created Christmas sewerage overflow in Portlaoise

Hot tarmac spilling into the public sewerage system by Irish Water contractors in Portlaoise, created a Christmas nightmare for a Portlaoise family.

The family were reportedly left with raw sewerage overflowing in their home, no water and no heating for several days over the festive season.

The cause was big coagulated lumps of cold tarmac that had blocked up the pipes between Newpark and Lake Glen, on the N80 Mountmellick road (see photo).

"Tar the road, not the sewerage system," was the advice of an exasperated Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley, who recounted the incident at the January meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

"This started on St Stephen's Day. A family at the top of Lakeglen thought they had a leak, water was coming through the ceiling. There was a lot of debacle getting someone out to address it.

"Sewage backed up into their system, into their house. They had no water, no heating, the water came through their ceiling," she said.

"They were five days without toilets and handbasins, and council staff had to come out over Christmas to help".

The problem was created she said back in November when a company hired by Irish Water for underground works, resurfaced the road outside Newpark housing estate half a kilometre away nearer the town centre. By Christmas the blockage had reached Lakeglen.

Cllr Dwane Stanley said the contract was awarded to a company based in Killarney who then subcontracts jobs to local businesses.

"I got a great response from Laois County Council. They contacted this company but had to wait for a crowd to come up from Kerry, it was 4pm two days later before they could confirm they were coming. They jetted out the pipes but they backed up again and this company had to be called again. At one point they were contacting companies in Dublin and Edenderry. We have had a local man five minutes away that could have come and jetted it out on day one.

"This company is appointed for the next three years. A local company lost the tender for Laois, they were number four on the list. I've no allegiance to them but it makes no sense to be ringing a company to come from Killarney, Dublin or Edenderry.

"How could they have tarred the sewerage system? They had two jobs, at the top of New Park and Lakeglen and they made a balls of both. the lads in the council told me they'd never seen the like in 30 years. How can we go forward for the next three years?

"We had four bodies involved with this; Irish Water, Laois County Council, the Department of Public Expenditure who gave the contract to this new company, an office in Killarney and companies from Kerry, Dublin and Edenderry, and a local man bypassed. If this starts going on all over town we are in for serious problems," Cllr Dwane Stanley said.

Laois County Council's Director of Services Simon Walton said he largely agreed.

"I don't disagree to a large extent. But the fact is that from 2014, the responsibility in law for waterworks is transferred to Irish Water. We act as a sub contractor assisting day to day. I agree that it appears the road surface material was allowed to enter the sewer, it should not have happened.

"We have no role in supervising works. Regarding procuring jetting, our preference would be greater opportunities for local contractors," Mr Walton said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald recalled the council's Christmas campaign to support local businesses.

"Maybe as councillors we should get on to the department and ask for local people to do local jobs. We should all lobby, that maybe the contractor should have to be within a certain radius," she suggested.

The Director of Services said that he agreed with a "regionalisation" suggestion.

"For example a tender for the midlands,or Laois /Offaly or Laois/Kildare. It would create greater opportunity. If we contact Irish Water, I am happy to do so in these terms," he said.