First Aid delivered by Laois Gardai may have saved a life 

Gardai in Laois have delivered potentially lifesaving First Aid to a driver on the busy Portlaoise to Kilkenny road.

The Laois Roads Policing Unit was on duty on Wednesday, January 21 when they received a call about a car driving erratically on the N77.

Gardai say the car was subsequently located on the hard shoulder outside Durrow and the driver was found in an unresponsive state after slipping into a diabetic coma.

"First aid was immediately administered by Sergeant Moore and Garda Kenneally at the scene until an ambulance arrived and the driver was treated," said a statement..

Gardai say that thankfully the driver has made a good recovery.