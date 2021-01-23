Shout out to young Laois artists to get creative for the Texaco Children’s Art Competition

The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has begun.

Now in its 67th year, it is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, 24th March.

Judging will take place in April with winners to be announced in May.

Details are available through Texaco service stations and online at www.texacochildrensart.com