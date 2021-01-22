Who got what in Laois to enhance their communities in new round of grants? Full details here

A total of 37 Laois projects have received total funding of €58,298 under the Community Enhancement Programme in 2020.

The programme is designed to support community groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, through the provision of small capital grants.

The funding was welcomed by Charlie Flanagan TD.

“The Community Enhancement Programme was focused on meeting the challenges of the pandemic in 2020. For example, it could be used for the development of COVID-19 compliant play areas for children. It was also designed to help with the purchase of COVID-19 related equipment to facilitate the reopening and upgrade of community premises, as well as the purchase of equipment to maintain community gardens and areas. It could also be used to purchase items like marquees, heaters, IT and other equipment to facilitate social distancing.

“Groups who wish to apply this year should contact their Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) for details when the 2021 CEP is launched later this year, Deputy Flanagan concluded," he said.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, have announced that over 3,000 projects around Ireland have been supported through the 2020 Community Enhancement Programme.

Among the projects funded in 2020 funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, include childcare groups and playgrounds, recreational groups, community gardens and premises, sports grounds and initiatives that support the elderly.

There were two rounds of this funding in 2020 – June and August - with a total of €7m available to improve facilities.

In total 3,068 projects are being funded.