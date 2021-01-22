STAYHOME Don't delay on Covid-19 symptoms urges Dr Tony Holohan who has a weekend message for Ireland

People with symptoms of Covid-19 are waiting up to four days before getting the help of their GP according to Dr Tony Holohan who has urged anybody who believes they could have an infection to act sooner to protect themselves an others.

The head of the National Public Health Emergency Team and Chief Medical Officer issued the appeal in a statement in which he said he is aware of the sacrifice the vast majority of people have made to stem the side of the third wave but, nevertheless, called on people to keep the pace.

On a day when 52 more deaths were reported, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said the efforts are paying off.

“We know that the ongoing restrictions are very challenging for people but, through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, we are starting to see the first signs of a lower prevalence of the disease in the population. Strictly adhering to the public health measures is the key to making real progress in terms of flattening the curve and lowering the current trends in our hospitals and ICUs," he said.

However, he said people needed to act sooner on signs fo the virus.

“The ‘COVID-19 find-test-trace-isolate’ process is vital to our efforts. Our data is telling us that for a third of people, it’s 4 days or more from the time they first experience symptoms of COVID-19 to the time they get tested. We all need to contact our GP as soon as symptoms occur, so we can trace our contacts and prevent further infections," he said. SEE SIGNS AT END OF STORY.

The public health doctor also had a message for the public going into the weekend.

“This weekend, we need everyone to stay the course with hand washing, covering coughs, wearing face coverings and keeping a 2m distance. In order to take care of each other, we need all to stay at home, except for essential reasons, to minimise the spread of COVID-19 to ourselves and our loved ones,” he said.