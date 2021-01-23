Electricity cables cut at home before break-in - Laois Offaly Kildare Garda Division investigate

Electricity cables at a house in west Kildare were cut before the property was broken into.

The house at Corduff, Coill Dubh, was broken into between 9.20am and 8pm on January 13.

An occupant returned to the dwelling near Prosperous and saw that entry was gained through a front bedroom window.

A bedroom was ransacked and cash and jewellery with a value of €540 was stolen.