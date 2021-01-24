Portarlington Graiguecullen district councillors pay tribute to 'one of the hardest working' politicians in Laois

Laois Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin councillors for the Portarlington Municipal District. have paid tribute to their colleague Cllr Tom Mulhall who is stepping aside from politics due to ill health.

Cllr Aidan Mullins of Sinn Féin extended his best wishes to his Fine Gael counterpart and his family.

"I'm sad to hear that Cllr. Tom Mulhall, Emo, has resigned from the Council on health grounds. This had to be an extremely difficult decision for Tom and his family. Tom was one of the hardest working members of the Council and he enjoyed the cut and thrust of local politics.

"I wish Tom well and hope he makes a full recovery," said the Sinn Féin Portarlington based representative.

Stradbally Timahoe based Cllr Paschal McEvoy also represents the Portarlington Municipal District.

"It is with sadness that I learned today that my colleague Cllr Tom Mulhall resigned due to health reasons. Tom was without doubt one of the hardest working councillors in Laois if not the hardest.

"He will be a massive loss to the people he represented so well during his 12 years on the Council. I personally had many a good debate with Tom over the years but we always remained good friends. I sincerely wish him well into the future and that his recovery will continue," he said.