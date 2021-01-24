Fines for non-essential 'sulky' racers stopped by Laois Offaly Kildare Division Gardaí policing Covid

Five men from Dublin who were attempting to race sulkies on a Kildare road not far from Laois were fined by local gardaí in recent days.

Community gardaí and detectives from Athy stopped the group on the N9 roadway. According to the gardaí, the men were well outside their 5km Covid-19 travel area, and were "attempting to race sulkies".

"This is not essential travel," said gardaí.