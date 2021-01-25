Leo Varadkar plays tribute to Cllr Tom Mulhall

The Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to Tom Mulhall who is retiring after over a decade representing the people of Laois as a member of Laois County Council.

Cllr Mulhall is retiring on health grounds and the Tánaiste paid tribute to what his party colleague in Laois has achieved.

“I wish to thank Tom Mulhall for his years of dedicated service on Laois County Council.

“First elected in 2009, Tom increased his vote in each subsequent election in 2014, 2019, testament to the high esteem in which he was held by the people of Laois for whom he worked tirelessly. Held in similar high esteem by his colleagues, Tom served as Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, in 2016-17.

“As a farmer and long-time member of the IFA, Tom is also a strong advocate for the farming community.

“I wish Tom a speedy recovery and send my good wishes also to his wife Bridget and children Niall and Una,” he said in a statement issued by Fine Gael HQ.

Fine Gael Laois Offaly TD, Charlie Flanagan said: “Tom Mulhall leaves a most positive legacy in communities across Laois as a dedicated, committed and active member of Laois County Council. I thank him for his service and wish him a return to positive health.”

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Martin Heydon, whose Kildare South constituency gained parts of Laois at the last General Election, said: “Tom was determined to improve facilities and services in his area as a Councillor. It was an honour to work closely with him in recent years when he achieved much for the people he served. I wish Tom and his family good health and happiness.”