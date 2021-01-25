Laois features in the 1,500 stung by Garda fines for breaching Covid-19 rules made to save lives

Fines for breaking Covid-19 regulations in Laois Offaly and Kildare by divisional Gardaí were among 1,500 dished out around Ireland to people who broke rules designed to save lives.

Gardaí in Laois fined sulky racers and others in breach.

Since their introduction two weeks ago (January 11 2021), Gardaí say they have at the close of business yesterday (January 24, 2021), 909 fines had been processed for non-essential travel around Ireland. A further 645 fines are being processed. These include fines issued not only during the weekend but also during the last week.

The police say they are continuing to mount checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country in support of public health regulations.

They remind people that they are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home.

"The 5km limit includes the distance travelled from a person’s home to a location for exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.

"The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

"In addition, An Garda Síochána is reminding the public that travel to airports and ports should only be taken for essential reasons. Holidays abroad are not deemed essential," said a statement from Garda HQ.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey praised most people but said others are risking lives.

"The vast majority of people are complying with the non-essential travel regulations. We thank them for that.

"Unfortunately, there are still some people who are putting themselves, their loved ones and everyone they come into contact with at risk of getting COVID-19 by not complying with public health regulations. There are people dying and are seriously ill from COVID-19. Our health service and all who work in it are under serious pressure. People need to adhere to the public health regulations to help save lives and reduce that pressure.

"Please keep yourself and others safe by staying home. Only make essential journeys. Limit your contacts. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands,” he said.

Gardaí remind people of the key points.

• Public advised to plan their weekend activities with 5km limit in mind.

• 5km limit includes distance travelled from your home to exercise location.

