Death toll rises again at Laois nursing home ravaged by Covid-19 as three residents nearly virus-free

Covid-19 has claimed more lives at the Droimnín Nursing Home over the weekend as the virus continues to take a tremendously tragic toll on residents, families and staff involved.

The latest death occurred on Sunday, January 24 and it now means that 18 residents have lost the battle to the virus at the home since the first death on January 4. Of those who died 12 were men and six were women.

Mr Gearóid Brennan is Chief Executive of the Brookhaven Healthcare Group that runs the home.

He said that some of those who died in the past week had been receiving palliative care for other conditions but had also tested positive.

There were 65 residents at the home on New Year's Day just after the first resident tested positive on January 29.

Mr Brennan said all except three residents are post-Covid meaning more than 14-day since symptoms. He added that of those who had contracted the disease, all are within four days of being post-covid.

He said the efforts are underway to return life to some form of normality in the wake of the deaths.

“Everything getting back to normal in Droimnín albeit a different normal with staff having experienced the loss of so many Residents that they had developed such close connection with.

“We are supporting our staff at this very difficult time and are bringing in a counsellor to meet with and support them.

“The generosity and support of the local community continues to astound us all. I would like to pass on our deepest thanks to them all – too many to mention individually.

“Finally, I would like to say a particular thanks to Michael Knowles, General Manager of Portlaoise Hospital, to his staff and the HSE generally for their support at this time,” he said.

Covid-19 free staff and residents have been vaccinated at the home.