Reusable signs left everywhere in Laois costly to public

Signs left behind by contractors should be removed for re-use by contractors working for County Hall but instead are left ‘everywhere’, according to a county councillor.

Cllr Aisling Moran raised the issue at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

“That Laois County Council ensures that when subcontractors are finished a job in a particular area that they be requested to remove all signage for it so that it can be reused or recycled for the next job instead of charging the next job for similar signage,” she said.

Cllr Moran said money could be saved.

“They are everywhere. When they (contractors) go back and do a second job the council is quoted for signs that are left at the previous job. They should only be allowed to charge for signs once a year,” she said.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied.

“Laois County Council will request contractors to remove all temporary roadworks signage once they are no longer required and a job has been satisfactorily completed,” he said.