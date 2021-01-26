Darkness at Portarlington train station highlighted

Cllr Aidan Mullins has called on Laois County Council to erect extra street lights on the road outside the entrance to the railway station.

Farhan Naeim, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design Office, Laois County Council replied in writing.

“Road Design will arrange a meeting with the elected member to identify the exact location. The installation of new lights will be subject to funding being made available,” he said.

Cllr Mullins, who raised the issue at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting, said there is a problem with darkness in the whole area.