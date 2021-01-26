Public views sought on new time limited street parking in Laois town

Laios County Council wants the public's views on paid parking for Mountrath.

The local authority says has given notices that it proposes to introduce time-limited parking measures in the town centre.

Time limits are planned for parking on Main Street to Market Square, Market Square and Shannon Street to Market Square

A 2-hour maximum time limit would be put on parking in the zones between the hours of 8.30am and 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday inclusive. Signs are planned.

The council says that under the Road Traffic (Traffic and Parking) Regulations 1997, Road Authorities can define parking areas.

"Notwithstanding this, Laois County Council wishes to seek the views of interested parties with a view to advising the commencement or otherwise of these proposals," says a notice.

A map outlining the details of the proposed parking measures is available for viewing on www.laois.ie

Comments/observations regarding this proposal can be made in writing to the undersigned and/or emailed to parking@laoiscoco.ie to be received no later than 5 pm Monday, February 15.