Decluttering expert's talk in Laois will help you to open a new chapter with a Covid clearout

Declutter with Sarah - As part of the Keep Well campaign, Laois Libraries presents "Getting organised at home" a workshop with Sarah Reynolds of Organised Chaos Ireland.

The online event takes place on Tuesday, February 9 at 7.30pm. Places limited, if interested please

email mountmellicklibrary@laoiscoco.ie

While Libraries are closed you can avail of eservices by visiting www.laois.ie/departments/libraries/online-resources/ ​

Video guides on how to access the eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and international newspapers are available.

This is a free service to library patrons. To sign up for library membership you can visit the libraries Ireland page through www.librariesireland.ie/join-your-library to join the library online.

Library membership is FREE of charge to everybody.