Mountrath Community Alert and Laois Gardaí team up with waning about night callers

Mountrath Community Alert and local Gardaí have reminded local people not to answer the door to strangers, especially at night during these winter months.

The crime prevention group and Laois Gardaí have teamed up to get the message out.

"Gardaí and Community Alert ask you to please be extra vigilant as the dark evenings are still here. Please do not answer your door to strangers use your peephole if you don’t have a peephole go to your window and see who is there. If you are in doubt ring your local garda station or if you have a panic button please press it. You can also contact Gardaí " said the notice.

People can contact portlaoise.community@garda.ie email or by phone at Portlaoise Garda Station 0578674100

The public are also reminded about the importance of personal alarms personal alarms that senior citizens can wear 24/7.

"This could be your lifeline if something happens to you. It is also used as a security device if you notice anything unusual," said the joint appeal.

The public is also advised to please also be aware of your Eircode when contacting emergencies crews. If in doubt go to EircodeFinder.ie.

For those on Text Alerts system take heed of texts received especially scams re Online Shopping emails being sent do not open, delete straight away.

People are also reminded that Covid is still here and will be for some time to come so keep to HSE Guidelines.

Laois County Council Covid can be contacted during the week and has dedicated number 1800-832010 which can be called at weekends.

The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels.

Email address also available Covidsupport@laoiscoco.ie