Weather battle in Met Éireann forecast for the weekend and next week features some #SNEACHTA

The battle between mild weather from the Atlantic and a Beast from the East cold block in Northern Europe will be in evidence in Ireland through the weekend and next week with snow and sharp frost mixed with temperatures rising into double figures.

Snow is on the cards through the weekend as the cold front dominates but this looks likely to change in the second half of Monday with milder air being pushed up over Ireland.

Temperatures will vary from freezing and below over the weekend to 10 degrees by Tuesday next in breezy and wet conditions that will be the feature of the second half of next week. Met Éireann says saturated ground means localised flooding is on the cards also.

Met Éireann forecast issued at 9.16 am on January 29

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy across Leinster with a fair amount of dry weather and some patchy rain or drizzle. Some bright spells will develop in the south at times. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with fresh west to northwest winds easing.

In the late evening, rain will develop in the south and will spread northwards over the region early tonight. It will be heavy in many areas with spot flooding in places. It will fall as sleet or snow on high ground overnight, especially in Wicklow. It will be quite windy also with fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees.

SATURDAY: Rain and sleet will continue on Saturday morning, with snow on high ground. It will gradually clear southwards through the afternoon and early evening. It will be cold with highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees with fresh, gusty easterly winds.

Saturday night will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells and a sharp frost as temperatures fall to between -1 and +2 degrees. Rain and sleet will develop in the west overnight.

SUNDAY: The morning rain and sleet will spread eastwards across the country, falling as snow in places, especially over the northern half of the country. The rain and sleet will continue for the rest of the day and throughout Sunday night, with snow possible in Ulster. Highest daytime temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees for most areas and reaching 6 or 7 in Munster with moderate to fresh easterly winds. They will fall to between 0 and 6 degrees on Sunday night, coldest in Ulster.

Monday: Cold and mostly cloudy with further falls of rain and sleet, with snow possible in northern areas. Highest afternoon temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees, coldest in Ulster with moderate southeast winds, becoming southerly and freshening. A band of rain will spread northeastwards throughout the evening and night, and will clear overnight with showers following. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Tuesday: Mild and breezy with showers or longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with fresh southerly winds.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue unsettled and breezy with further showers or longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.