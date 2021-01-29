People falling off pavements in Stradbally after tripping on street covers

Laois Cllr Paschal McEvoy says witnessed first hand the risk posed by damaged eir street covers one day in Stradbally.

“I was coming home one evening. Two men were walking along the path. One, a middle-aged man, fell out onto the road,” he said at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

Cllr McEvoy said the man told him that he had tripped on a covering.

“I went back to see who owned it. It was eir. I cannot get anybody on an e-mail, phone to report it too. There is absolutely no such thing as customer service with these boys,” levelled the Fianna Fáil councillor.

Cllr McEvoy said elderly people are having the same type of problems with the firm

“There are old age pensioners around the country trying to get them just to discuss their accounts. Most disastrous company in the State at the moment,” he said.

Cllr Aisling Moran said they must be held to account.

“They are governed by someone and whoever is governing them is not doing their job,” said the Fine Gael county councillor.

Cllr McEvoy said ComReg is the regulator.

Eir declined to comment on Cllr McEvoy’s dim view of the company's customer service.