Expert phone advice reconnected for Covid-19 locked down Laois farmers

Farmers in Laois and other counties will be able to tap into expert advice offered by Teagasca during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Teagasc confirmed on Friday, January that the telephone helpline to assist with queries in relation to Covid-19 issues is re-opening for all farmers.

It says the service provides farmers with advice on the range of issues that they may face as they continue to do their essential work in maintaining the food supply chain. Teagasc adds that the service was initiated during the initial period of Covid-19 restrictions, and is now re-introduced as extra support available to farmers during the current Level 5 measures.

Dr Stan Lalor, Teagasc Director of Knowledge Transfer, commented.

“The coming months are amongst the busiest periods on many farms, and Teagasc is conscious of the extra demands that the current restrictions are placing on farmers as they continue their essential work in crop production, caring for animals, and maintaining food supplies.

"The helpline is staffed by experienced Teagasc advisors and is open to all farmers to help them with the day-to-day issues facing them during the current COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.

The information line phone number is +353 76 1113533 and it is open from 9.30am to 1 pm and from 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday.

As always, the Teagasc website www.Teagasc.ie is a prime source of information on the full range of issues facing farm businesses. Teagasc clients should continue to use their advisors’ mobiles and office numbers to contact them as usual.