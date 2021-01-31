Love Port wants to help make the community secure through alarms for the elderly

Elderly people, their families and neighbours around Portarlington who want to enhance their security are being urged to take advantage of the community proved Senior Alert Alarms.

The Love Port office says it assists the elderly in the Laois Offaly town and surrounding areas by applying for the Senior Alert Alarms on their behalf. They says there has been a huge demand for in the past few years for the alarms.

"The objective of the Seniors Alert Scheme (SAS) is to encourage community support for vulnerable older people in our communities through the provision of personal monitored alarms to enable older persons, of limited means, to continue to live securely in their homes with confidence, independence and peace of mind.

"Funding is available under the scheme towards the purchase of equipment by a registered organisation i.e. personal alarm and pendant. The equipment is funded by Pobal and made available through community, voluntary and not-for-profit organisations registered with Pobal under the SAS. This is all overseen in the PCDA/Love Port office where the local people of Portarlington are encouraged to call in and apply. All paperwork and admin is done by the Love Port staff," says the community agency.

To get help please call 085 8568801 for more information or e-mail info@portarlington.ie

Love Port advises to please note that because of Covid 19 restrictions, all correspondence is done over the phone at the moment.