March with Laois pharmacy in 280,000 step children's hospice challenge

A Laois Offaly pharmacy wants you to be one of many to step up to a big challenge to support hospice care for children.

McGreal's Pharmacy in Portarlington is looking for you to take part in the 280,000 Steps Challenge.

Staff, customers and anyone who would like a challenge will be taking 280,000 steps over the month of February to raise money for LauraLynn – Ireland’s Children’s Hospice. The event kicks off on Monday, February 1.

McGreal's has created a facebook group for encouragement and support for all those taking part.

"Share your progress here with photos out walking or screenshots of your steps, daily or weekly," says the appeal.

The Facebook group is

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mcgreals280000stepsforfebruary

The charity has endorsed the fundraiser.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated already. We are looking forward to beginning our 280,000 steps challenge this Monday 1st February and we would love if you could do it with us! The encouragement and support of this group will help you stay motivated," says Laura Lynn.

This is the fundraising page if anyone would like to make a donation or share it over the month is https://www.facebook.com/donate/253298042928170